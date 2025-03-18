After six seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings announced on Monday that they released center Garrett Bradbury. He was the team's first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft and started all 88 games in his career.

The move came shortly after the team added Ryan Kelly and Minnesota saved $5.25 million in cap space. Bradbury is now one of the best available centers in free agency.

Fans of teams that need help on their offensive line have lobbied to go after Bradbury. Fans of the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks were among those who wanted their team to add him.

"Patriots better pay this guy whatever he's worth and then some," a fan said.

"Broncos should check in on this guy. Wattenberg has been good for us but center is a position where we need depth or a long term starter," one fan wrote.

"Welcome to Seattle," another fan said.

Minnesota fans pointed out some flaws in Bradbury's game, including being a below-average pass protector in blocking.

"Thought he could be a hall of famer when we drafted him. He was definitely a universally liked pick for us. He'll find a team, but he was pretty disappointing overall," one fan commented.

"He was just never good enough in pass protection. Happy trails," a fan wrote.

"That's a W. Bradburry was so s**t at pass pro," one fan said.

"No. Too small and forklift-able for center. I imagine that would be worse at guard," a fan said.

Exploring other moves the Minnesota Vikings made (or didn't make) this off-season

Aaron Jones NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

It's been a busy offseason for the Minnesota Vikings. They've made a few trades, lost key players and added some in free agency.

Here are the notable free-agent additions, departures and contract extensions/restructures the Vikings have had.

Additons: G Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, CB Isaiah Rodgers, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Jonathan Allen, RB Jordan Mason, CB Jeff Okudah

Retained: RB Aaron Jones, S Harrison Smith, CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Departures: QB Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks), QB Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts), S Cam Bynum (Indianapolis Colts), TW Johnny Mundt (Jacksonville Jaguars), C Garrett Bradbury (released)

According to Over The Cap, Minnesota has $32 million in cap space remaining. It could add more free agents, acquire a player via trade or roll the money over to 2026.

