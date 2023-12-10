Zach Wilson has been the target of much criticism over the course of the New York Jets' disappointing 2023 NFL season. Many around the league have blamed the young quarterback for the Jets' failures as they had just a 5-8 record following their Week 14 game. The frustrations are likely centered around a fan base that believed the Jets to be Super Bowl contenders this year.

Of course, the high expectations for the franchise this season were a result of trading for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason. Bringing in a four-time NFL MVP to replace Wilson and surrounding him with strong offensive weapons and an elite defense understandably generated a ton of hype in New York.

Before ever throwing a pass for the Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles during the first game of the season. It was initially believed to be a season-ending injury, but the veteran quarterback insisted he may be able to return this year. The catch is that he would reportedly only consider doing so if the Jets remained in contention for the NFL Playoffs.

If Zach Wilson could have just kept the Jets in the postseason race, maybe Aaron Rodgers could have made his return and finished the job. It didn't play out that way, though, as Wilson's disastrous performances have all but eliminated them from contention. This resulted in most Jets fans begging the franchise to get rid of Wilson, but some of them may have changed their minds after Week 14.

In a blowout victory against the Houston Texans, Wilson turned in the most productive outing of his career in a dominant performance. His breakout game has many fans praising him on social media. Some even seem to think he could be the future of their franchise by finally living upto be the second-overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's what some fans are saying on X about his performance in the Jets' 30-6 win over the Texans:

Zach Wilson completed 27 of his 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the dismantling of the Texans. He has four more games this year to continue to show promise and potentially secure his future with the Jets. Even if Aaron Rodgers returns next year, Wilson remians under contract for one more year, so the franchise may choose to continue developing him.

Was this the best game of Zach Wilson's career?

Zach Wilson

A strong case can be made that the Week 14 victory against the Houston Texans represented Zach Wilson's best game with the New York Jets so far. This was just the third time in his career that he eclipsed 300 yards, but the other two included interceptions in a losing effort.

His two touchdown passes tied a career-high as well. Wilson also completed 75% of his passes, which is extremely impressive for a quarterback who has completed just 57% in his career so far.