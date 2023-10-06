The Chicago Bears would give anything today to have a Dick Butkus among their midst. The NFL Hall-of-Famer was has passed away at the age of 80.

He harkens back to an era when the Bears had one of the most feared reputations in the league and Butkus was the original tough guy. It is a far cry from the situation they find themselves in today.

Chicago has lost every game this season and sit at 0-4. Needless to say, this is the worst record in the NFL. They finished bottom of the entire league last year and are well on their way to suffer the ignominy of having two consecutive overall first NFL Draft picks.

Therefore, beyond missing the larger-than-life personality that Dick Butkus brought to the party, Bears fans sorely miss a leader like him on the field.

Old tweet from Dick Butkus reminds Bears fans what they are missing

A good measure of what to expect from a leader often comes, if not always, from their public pronouncements. And in today's age, nothing gives insight more into what one is thinking about than Twitter, now known as X.

Since the internet never forgets, one exchange on the platform by Dick Butkus went viral on his passing. He wrote that he will not be able to respond individually to all the people on the platform and asked for their kind support.

However, one person popped up bringing to his notice that he had really roughed up their grandfather on the football field. They likened the experience to being killed.

Even though Butkus was not responding to everything, he did so for this post and it showed a mentality that was not diminished despite his retirement from the league. He fired back that their grandfather

"probably deserved it"

It showed that Dick Butkus was a person that never gave an inch on the football field. As his passing cast a gloom over the NFL world, his old post was a source of comfort to many and gave people a chance to admire him again. Here are some of the best reactions.

Dick Butkus hangs heavy on the fans of Chicago and inspires team

It was fitting that the Chicago Bears were playing today on the day that their legendary Pro Bowler passed away. They were looking for their first win against the Washington Commanders.

They were much more assured than before as number 51 shirts abounded among fans. Justin Fields was better than ever as the Bears scored 30 points for the first time this season today.