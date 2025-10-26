“Looking like Burrow wearing movie theater carpet”: NFL fans rip Dillon Gabriel’s pregame outfit for Browns vs. Patriots clash

Dillon Gabriel has managed to replace Joe Flacco and hold off the most talked-about backup quarterback in the league. However, despite his accomplishments this season, his pre-game outfit was an interception in the eyes of fans.In a video clip posted on X to the official Cleveland Browns social media page on Sunday, Gabriel was seen arriving with a bag and a matching set of sweatpants and a sweatshirt. Both the sweatshirt and the pants were baggy, featuring vertical stripes in white and grey. He also had a dark grey backpack and headphones.The overwhelming criticism was deafening on social media.One fan had something positive to say, but many more fans continued to rag on the outfit.&quot;Look 👀 like Shedeur styled him today. If that’s the case he should play great!!!!!! Looks Good Play Good,&quot; one said.&quot;He looks like a child 🤦‍♂️,&quot; another said.&quot;0 Aura,&quot; another added.Of course, pre-game outfits are prioritized differently for different players. Some players, like Joe Burrow, have a history of attempting to make a statement with their outfit of choice. Others prefer to say something by saying nothing, keeping it simple, which says they're there to focus on getting a win.One can almost argue Gabriel took the second approach, but fans were seemingly unimpressed nevertheless.Dillon Gabriel eyes avoiding career-first mistake against PatriotsDillon Gabriel at Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyDillon Gabriel hasn't stacked the wins like Bo Nix or C.J. Stroud in his rookie season, but he has managed one particularly impressive feat. Through three starts and five games of action, Gabriel hasn't thrown a single interception in the NFL. His hands will be full against the New England Patriots, however.The Patriots forced rookie Cam Ward to throw an interception on Oct. 19 and boast one of the top rushing defenses in the NFL. As such, Gabriel might need to win the game without a hot rushing attack, which risks setting the stage for a turnover from the first-year player.As a left-handed quarterback, Gabriel seemingly has the advantage of a different-looking pass, which makes it harder for cornerbacks unpracticed in catching left-handed passes to make an interception. Of course, the Patriots might be the exception to the advantage, as they've faced left-handed Tua Tagovailoa multiple times per year over the past few years.Will Gabriel be able to not only avoid a turnover but also slow down the Drake Maye hype train?