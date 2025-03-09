Dak Prescott did not play in both the Dallas Cowboys' losses against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, having undergone season-ending hamstring surgery after defeating the Atlanta Falcons. However, that did not stop the latter team's fans from mocking him during his vacation.

On Saturday, Barstool Sports released footage of attendants of a bachelorette party heckling the quarterback with an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant in the Bahamas:

Many were displeased at such mockery of a still-hurting man who has a winning record (9-4) against his team's biggest rivals:

More of the condemnation can be seen below:

"Philly fans so obsessed with this man it’s getting weird," one swore.

"Escape? He owns Philly," another reminded.

"How embarrassing for those women," another lamented.

Prescott, who has thrown for 3,402 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions when opposing the Eagles, is set to begin a record-breaking four-year, $240-million contract extension that he signed in 2024.

Dak Prescott and top aerial target CeeDee Lamb saw their 2025 salaries restructured on Friday to clear over $50 million in cap space after the franchise extended defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa for $80 million over four years.

How will the Cowboys bolster Dak Prescott's arsenal?

After a very disappointing 2024 collapse that saw them go from two division titles to 7-10 and a playoff absence, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to "add firepower" to their already pass-heavy offense, according to NBC's Denny Carter. But the question is, how - especially as Brandin Cooks nears free agency?

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, once considered a potential target, has re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for one year and $11 million. However, other free-agency options are still in play for Jerry Jones.

One, according to Sports Illustrated's Randy Gurzi, is Tyler Lockett, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Under current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheinmer, who was his offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020, Lockett had the first two of four straight thousand-yarders:

"Schottenheimer could bring in a player who knows his system well. (Lockett) wouldn’t be a long-term answer but he should be affordable and should make an instant impact."

Another potential target is former teammate Michael Gallup, who announced that he was unretiring on Friday after a season away. He was subsequently released from the Las Vegas Raiders' reserve/retired list.

