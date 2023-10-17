Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost to 17-20 to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. For all the talk about how Dak Prescott might be a liability for Dallas and how the Los Angeles quarterback is a much better player than his Cowboys counterpart, it was Justin Herbert who threw the match-ending interception.

With Los Angeles trailing by three points and with the game on the line in the two-minute warning, he took a sack and then threw a pick on consecutive snaps. Throughout the match, he struggled to get his team into the endzone except the first play of the match. His second touchdown pass was due to a fortunate field position after a special teams mistake and multiple penalties. And that also needed four downs before they cross the line.

The talk before the match was about how the Dallas Cowboys were bad in redzone conversions. Yet, it was the Chargers who were equally bad, if not worse, and much of the blame lay on Justin Herbert. Twice, wide receiver Keenan Allen was wide open only for his quarterback to overthrow the ball.

It was an overall poor outing for the Chargers quarterback and the fans were not shy to let him know how they felt.

Social media awash with fans blaming Justin Herbert after Chargers lose 17-20 to the Cowboys

Perhaps the greatest insult fans could throw Justin Herbert's way on social media was by comparing him to a quarterback who only rules these forums. It's like a newspaper calling someone a paper tiger. There were many other reactions that made it known how low the Chargers' quarterback's stock was. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dak Prescott outshines in QB competition

Dak Prescott, frequently maligned, outshone his Chargers counterpart today. Of the 20 points, 14 points were down to him. He ran in the first Cowboys touchdown for a rushing play and also threw the second touchdown under pressure to Brandin Cooks. He had 272 yards, 70 percent completion and no interceptions for a 109.3 passer rating.

Justin Herbert, on the other hand, had two touchdowns, the latter of which came about because of Dallas mistakes, as mentioned before, and not a drive he had engineered. He had one interception and his completion rate was just 59.5 percent for 227 yards. His passer rating was 84.0.

After Chargers' brutal choke against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs last season, it does not seem that their quarterback's decision making has improved significantly.