The Kansas City Chiefs had a few contentious calls go in their favor in their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans and the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Many fans believed the same would happen in their Super Bowl LIX duel against the Philadelphia Eagles and those fears came true on the game's drive.

On a 4th-and-2 play from midfield, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it rather than pinning the Chiefs deep in their own territory. Most, including Kansas City's defense expected a hand-off to running back Saquon Barkley. However, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a pass play and Jalen Hurts delivered, throwing a strike to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

However, he was penalized for offensive pass interference, negating the play and forcing the Eagles to punt the ball. Replays of the play showcased that Brown made minimal contact with cornerback Trent McDuffie but was still flagged, leaving fans on social media perplexed:

"Would never be called against Kansas City the other way."

"No, the refs are great at what they're paid to do. Rig the game for the Chiefs. Embarrassing."

"This is ridiculous...How is this an OPI on AJ Brown??"

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also did not agree with the call:

"Oh come on! You cannot call that pass interference call vs AJ Brown. That is just awful. So this is the kind of game it’s gonna be? Damn!" - Wrote Smith

"You can’t overstate how big of a call that blatant cheating call was by the refs. A legit turnover, point changing, game changing call by the rigged league. #nflrigged" - Remarked @stoolpresidente

