The New York Jets have been selected as the team to be featured on the HBO series "Hard Knocks," according to a Wednesday announcement.
The Jets, like many other teams, declined earlier this offseason to be featured on the show, but the network selected them this week to go forward with their series.
Because no team willingly chose to be featured for this season, the Jets were one of four teams to fit the criteria as an eligible team. Teams with first-year head coaches, teams that qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons and teams that appeared in the past 10 seasons are all ineligible.
Only the Jets, Commanders, Bears and Saints were eligible, with the Jets being picked.
NFL fans react to the New York Jets being selected for "Hard Knocks" while roasting Aaron Rodgers
Fans made jokes and trolled Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets after the announcement that they'd be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Some think this will lead to a Rodgers/Jets meltdown while others complained about seeing more coverage of Rodgers.
Here's how fans responded.
Vegas has high hopes for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to have a big season in 2023
According to Caear's Sportsbook, the New York Jets have the sixth-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl this season.
Before the offseason began, they were tied for 10th with +3500 odds, but since adding Aaron Rodgers, their odds have skyrocketed to +1500.
Only the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Franciso 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have higher odds than the Jets. They have better odds than teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.
The Jets play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions and are in the tougher conference being, the AFC.
It will be tough for New York to make a run at a Lombardi Trophy, but with Rodgers, its chances certainly have increased.
