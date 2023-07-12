The New York Jets have been selected as the team to be featured on the HBO series "Hard Knocks," according to a Wednesday announcement.

The Jets, like many other teams, declined earlier this offseason to be featured on the show, but the network selected them this week to go forward with their series.

Because no team willingly chose to be featured for this season, the Jets were one of four teams to fit the criteria as an eligible team. Teams with first-year head coaches, teams that qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons and teams that appeared in the past 10 seasons are all ineligible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Only the Jets, Commanders, Bears and Saints were eligible, with the Jets being picked.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2

NFL fans react to the New York Jets being selected for "Hard Knocks" while roasting Aaron Rodgers

Fans made jokes and trolled Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets after the announcement that they'd be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Some think this will lead to a Rodgers/Jets meltdown while others complained about seeing more coverage of Rodgers.

Here's how fans responded.

Austin B. Fox @FoxinAround Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 Elite levels of shambles incoming twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Elite levels of shambles incoming twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Easton Freeze @eastonfreeze Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 Forcing Aaron Rodgers into Hard Knocks is hilarious and definitely has my attention twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Forcing Aaron Rodgers into Hard Knocks is hilarious and definitely has my attention twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Barry @BarryOnHere



/ JETS LOCKER ROOM /



Aaron Rodgers: "So....do you think 9/11 was real?"



Zach Wilson: "What?" Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 HARD KNOCKS 2023: OPENING SCENE/ JETS LOCKER ROOM /Aaron Rodgers: "So....do you think 9/11 was real?"Zach Wilson: "What?" twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… HARD KNOCKS 2023: OPENING SCENE/ JETS LOCKER ROOM /Aaron Rodgers: "So....do you think 9/11 was real?"Zach Wilson: "What?" twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

"Aren't people tired of following Aaron Rodgers?"

"No, they just say that. They can't get enough of him."

"Brilliant." Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 Overheard in deciding which team:"Aren't people tired of following Aaron Rodgers?""No, they just say that. They can't get enough of him.""Brilliant." twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Overheard in deciding which team:"Aren't people tired of following Aaron Rodgers?""No, they just say that. They can't get enough of him.""Brilliant." twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Steve Franklin @MyGuySteve Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 Episode 3: Aaron Rodgers takes the rookies to Cluck-U in Morristown and makes Will McDonald pay for the whole bill. Then they meet up with Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in Iron Bar basement. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Episode 3: Aaron Rodgers takes the rookies to Cluck-U in Morristown and makes Will McDonald pay for the whole bill. Then they meet up with Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in Iron Bar basement. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Lost In Translation @Scar_LiT Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 The last fucking thing I want to do is watch a season of Aaron fucking Rodgers. Hardest of passes. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… The last fucking thing I want to do is watch a season of Aaron fucking Rodgers. Hardest of passes. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

B. Hobbs @BdotHobbs Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 So we get to watch Aaron Rodgers sit in the dark trippin on peyote while he listens to Joe Rogan podcast? twitter.com/adamschefter/s… So we get to watch Aaron Rodgers sit in the dark trippin on peyote while he listens to Joe Rogan podcast? twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Chevin Noone @ChevBoiRd Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 I’m excited to see Zach Wilson on a date with Aaron Rodgers mom. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… I’m excited to see Zach Wilson on a date with Aaron Rodgers mom. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Brad Howard @BradHowardNYC Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2 All but guaranteeing that the Jets are going to tank this year and Aaron Rodgers will have a very weird meltdown at some point (and retire at the end of the year). twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… All but guaranteeing that the Jets are going to tank this year and Aaron Rodgers will have a very weird meltdown at some point (and retire at the end of the year). twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Vegas has high hopes for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to have a big season in 2023

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Caear's Sportsbook, the New York Jets have the sixth-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl this season.

Before the offseason began, they were tied for 10th with +3500 odds, but since adding Aaron Rodgers, their odds have skyrocketed to +1500.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Franciso 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have higher odds than the Jets. They have better odds than teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Jets play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions and are in the tougher conference being, the AFC.

It will be tough for New York to make a run at a Lombardi Trophy, but with Rodgers, its chances certainly have increased.

Poll : 0 votes