The Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins saga is finally over. The Cincinnati Bengals have adhered to quarterback Joe Burrow's wishes and handed out massive contract extensions to both wide receivers. The duo had been clamoring for new deals since last year and after exhaustive negotiations with the franchise, they have reportedly agreed to terms that would tie their long-term future to the team.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chase is signing a four-year, $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed while Higgins is penning a four-year, $115 million contract, making him the highest-paid second-option in the passing game in NFL history.

The instant reaction on social media to the duo's new deals was overwhelmingly negative. Fans were astonished that the team was committing to pay over $123 million in salary to Burrow, Chase, and Higgins despite having several holes in their defense, which gave up 25.5 points per game last season.

"Bengals defense gonna give up 50 per game I’m done 😭" one user wrote.

"Man, that's alot of money. Who's gonna play defense?" a fan questioned.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Bengals about to be winning games 55-54," a user claimed.

"So what they going to do for there defense? 😭" a fan wrote.

"Their defense is gonna be filled with minimum contract players," a fan opined.

"Bengals going to have the 33rd ranked defense this year," a fan quipped.

Highest-paid WRs in the NFL: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins join the rich list

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' new deals will reset the wide receiver market, which is terrific news for stars like Puka Nacua who are yet to sign an extension. Until they do and potentially lap the Bengals duo, they'll be among the top 10 highest-paid wideouts in the league.

Chase, the reigning Triple Crown holder, became the first non-quarterback to sign a deal worth at least $40 million a year. The average annual value (AAV) of his new contract ranks 15th in the league. The league's finest quarterbacks hold the top 14 spots.

Higgins' AAV of $28 million is the eighth-highest among wide receivers. He was already 10th on the list after the Bengals franchise-tagged him for the second straight year. However, the new deal gives him long-term security and a salary that reflects his value.

Both wide receivers had to exercise patience to get the contract extensions they yearned for. However, their new deals have left the Bengals with no cap room to improve their defense. The front office will have to ace the draft to stand a chance of fielding a competent unit on the field next season.

