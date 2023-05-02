Ezekiel Elliott may be making a return to the Dallas Cowboys after all, but not everyone is thrilled about it.
In mid-March, the Cowboys announced that they were releasing the running back after eight seasons. However, during Day 3 of the recent Draft, owner and general manager Jerry Jones told The Athletic's Jon Machota that the team was not ruling out bringing him back on a less lucrative deal.
Fans were quick to mock Jones for his comments:
But some were more optimistic about such a potential move:
So far, no team has reached out to Elliott, but as the 2023 offseason develops, here is hoping he can find a team soon.
Why did the Dallas Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott?
As stated before, the Dallas Cowboys let go of Elliott for multiple reasons.
Firstly, his high price tag. With quarterback Dak Prescott commanding a huge salary, the Cowboys needed to reduce their payroll to be able to afford him and other teammates, such as receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Secondly, his recent form. Elliott did not put up impressive numbers in 2022, registering career lows in rushing (and receiving) yards and receptions and not catching a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. He also faced criticism for his performance in the Cowboys' Divisional Round matchup, where he took on the role of center in a failed shotgun play.
Tony Pollard also emerged as the Cowboys' potential primary rusher of the future in 2022, rushing for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught three touchdown passes, further hurting Elliott's chances of staying with the roster
Who will start at RB for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023?
With Elliott gone, Pollard is expected to assume RB1 duties this coming season. The Cowboys had declared their faith in him by using the franchise tag, but beyond that, his future is uncertain.
Rookie Deuce Vaughn may also be in contention for the starting role. The former Kansas State Wildcat has recorded over 1,000 yards in his last two seasons and was also prolific in the air, with almost 1,000 receiving yards in his career. If Pollard struggles, Vaughn may take his place. If both perform well, the Cowboys may have a tough decision to make and be forced to part ways with one or the other.
