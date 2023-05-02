Ezekiel Elliott may be making a return to the Dallas Cowboys after all, but not everyone is thrilled about it.

In mid-March, the Cowboys announced that they were releasing the running back after eight seasons. However, during Day 3 of the recent Draft, owner and general manager Jerry Jones told The Athletic's Jon Machota that the team was not ruling out bringing him back on a less lucrative deal.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on possibly trying to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott: “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on possibly trying to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott: “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.”

Fans were quick to mock Jones for his comments:

Reggie Rosas @Reggie_Rosas @jonmachota No wonder you’re a bottom 3 GM in the NFL mainly because you’re a loser since 1995 @jonmachota No wonder you’re a bottom 3 GM in the NFL mainly because you’re a loser since 1995

Texas Hornet @TS5899 @jonmachota Just move on. Jerry continues to show why he is the worst GM in the NFL. @jonmachota Just move on. Jerry continues to show why he is the worst GM in the NFL.

But some were more optimistic about such a potential move:

Shannon Washington @Shannon72299715 @jonmachota To me, that’s good news, I’m all for bringing Zeke back as the fullback. Zeke still has value and would be a great FB. He’s a short yardage and goal line hammer who had 12 TDs last year, he can catch out of backfield, and he’s the best pass pro RB in the game. We can used that! @jonmachota To me, that’s good news, I’m all for bringing Zeke back as the fullback. Zeke still has value and would be a great FB. He’s a short yardage and goal line hammer who had 12 TDs last year, he can catch out of backfield, and he’s the best pass pro RB in the game. We can used that!

Ty1985 @TraceGmail @jonmachota He will be back pass protection and short yardage matters he is a team leader jones might be gone honestly @jonmachota He will be back pass protection and short yardage matters he is a team leader jones might be gone honestly

Rich Hafer @richman555 @jonmachota I like Zeke alot as long as he isn’t a progress stopper for the younger backs. There are only so many reps to be had and we have Ronald Jones now. @jonmachota I like Zeke alot as long as he isn’t a progress stopper for the younger backs. There are only so many reps to be had and we have Ronald Jones now.

So far, no team has reached out to Elliott, but as the 2023 offseason develops, here is hoping he can find a team soon.

Why did the Dallas Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott?

There were multiple factors behind Ezekiel Elliott's release

As stated before, the Dallas Cowboys let go of Elliott for multiple reasons.

Firstly, his high price tag. With quarterback Dak Prescott commanding a huge salary, the Cowboys needed to reduce their payroll to be able to afford him and other teammates, such as receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Secondly, his recent form. Elliott did not put up impressive numbers in 2022, registering career lows in rushing (and receiving) yards and receptions and not catching a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. He also faced criticism for his performance in the Cowboys' Divisional Round matchup, where he took on the role of center in a failed shotgun play.

Tony Pollard also emerged as the Cowboys' potential primary rusher of the future in 2022, rushing for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught three touchdown passes, further hurting Elliott's chances of staying with the roster

Who will start at RB for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

Tony Pollard is expected to start in 2023, but he may face competiton from Deuce Vaughn

With Elliott gone, Pollard is expected to assume RB1 duties this coming season. The Cowboys had declared their faith in him by using the franchise tag, but beyond that, his future is uncertain.

Rookie Deuce Vaughn may also be in contention for the starting role. The former Kansas State Wildcat has recorded over 1,000 yards in his last two seasons and was also prolific in the air, with almost 1,000 receiving yards in his career. If Pollard struggles, Vaughn may take his place. If both perform well, the Cowboys may have a tough decision to make and be forced to part ways with one or the other.

