After a dismal 2024 campaign where they finished 6-11, San Francisco 49ers fans hoped the team would hand extensions to their star players, be buyers in free agency and sign star players to help them bounce back in 2025. However, things haven't panned out as they hoped.

The team lost a slew of stars on Day 1 of the NFL's free agency period, and the trend continued on Day 2. Some fans held on to hope that they were building up their cap space before trying to sign some of the top players still available in the market. However, their only noteworthy move was signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

Fans were left unimpressed by the signing and mocked the 49ers' top brass for their disastrous offseason performance on X/Twitter:

"Damn I thought it was gonna be Cooper Kupp for a second when I saw 49ers sign Rams WR," @Alex5AVA6E wrote.

"49ers lost so many players they’re just taking scraps," @TomBradyEgo added.

"The 9ers not trying to win," @MrWayneWoo said.

49ers' Free Agency Exits: Franchise suffers mass exodus

The 49ers' offseason exodus began with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick, ending his six-year stint with the franchise.

The next big names to leave were safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, with the duo joining the Denver Broncos on respective three-year deals. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, while cornerback Chavarious Ward is heading to the Indianapolis Colts to ink a lucrative $60 million contract.

The team also cut defensive end Leonard Floyd after only one season in San Francisco, however, his exit wasn't as painful as Kyle Juszczyk's departure. The team parted ways with the fullback after releasing him, ending his eight-year stint with the franchise. The nine-time Pro Bowler was the longest-tenured player on the team and had become a fan favorite.

While General Manager John Lynch had stressed the importance of the team parting ways with veterans to bring in young players during the NFL Combine, few would have envisioned the team losing as many starters as they have over the last two weeks.

The 49ers are closing the chapter on the core that helped the team reach the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once between 2022 and 2024 and are embarking on a new era with fresh faces.

