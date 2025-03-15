Since his release from the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has been off the grid, not indicating whether he intends to play in 2025 or call it a day on his career. Teams across the league are assuming that he wants to return and have been pondering the possibility of bringing him in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants have been touted as frontrunners for the four-time MVP's signature. However, another suitor has reportedly been lurking in the shadows and is the reason why the quarterback hasn't signed with a team.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Minnesota Vikings, who let Sam Darnold join the Seattle Seahawks, are interested in signing the veteran.

"Here’s what you need to know. The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers. Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota. The Vikings have yet to make a decision. We all wait."

Joining the Vikings after a long stint with the Packers and a short run with the Jets is the same path that Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers' predecessor in Green Bay, embarked on.

Fans on social media quickly pointed out the similarity in Russini's update about his future:

"I’m praying to God every second of the day that Rodgers is a Viking. He MUST complete the Favre Circle." - revealed @HawksLocks23

"Complete the cycle Aaron" - implored @PrizePicks

"The Brett Favre pilgrimage is nearly complete." - noted @superninerfan74

Aaron Rodgers to Vikings: Brett Favre wants to see it happen

As the Vikings continue to discuss the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre has had his say on the matter. The Hall of Famer implored his former backup to jump at the opportunity without hesitation if Minnesota approaches him.

During an appearance on Fox News' The Will Cain Show, he said:

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win."

Joining the Packers' eternal rivals will undoubtedly hurt Aaron Rodgers' reputation among the team's fans. However, he's keen on winning another Super Bowl before he retires, and few teams are as equipped as the Vikings to make a run at the championship.

