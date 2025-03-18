The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning roster had some of the highest-paid players in the league like quarterback Jalen Hurts, and wide receiver duo DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. However, a slew of players like Zach Baun and Saquon Barkley signed team-friendly deals and outperformed their contracs, helping the franchise hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On Monday, the Eagles seemingly found another such deal. They signed former New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari on a one-year, $4 million contract to fortify their pass rush.

The 24-year-old played only 11 games last season but recorded six sacks and one fumble recovery. He now joins the star-studded Philadelphia defense on a modest and team-friendly deal and is primed to make a massive impact.

Fans on social media were astonished that the Eagles were allowed to get Ojulari for only $4 million:

"Wow, eagles gotta stop getting away with this."

"He’s gonna magically be healthy and ball out." - Predicted @reggie_oneil

"Great move for both parties. Azeez gonna be healthy for 9 straight seasons on the Eagles." - Said @RealTlkFB

"Rich get richer. They gonna turn him and Kenyon Green into studs." - Believes @KFancy16

Eagles offseason exits: Team has lost a lot of talent

Landing Azeez Ojulari must have been a relief for the Eagles' front office that has seen several veterans leave the team in free agency and sign massive deals elsewhere. The biggest name to depart was defensive end Milton Williams. The Super Bowl hero joined the New England Patriots on a four-year, $104 million deal.

Linebacker Josh Sweat also bid adieu to Philadelphia and signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran Darius Slay joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Oren Burks penned a two-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The talent exodus was limited to the defense. Wide receiver Parris Campbell, guard Mekhi Beckton, and running back Kenneth Gainwell also left the team this offseason. The Eagles' limited cap space meant they had no choice but to let these players walk.

The coaching staff, scouts, and front office have plenty of work ahead of them to ensure they are in the best possible position to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

