While teams announced their schedules long ago, the NFL can still change their times in what's known as "flex scheduling". ESPN's Adam Schefter has recently learned that the earliest that can happen to a Sunday night game this season is Week 5.

On that gameday, the New York Jets play the Denver Broncos, while the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Currently, the latter matchup occupies the NBC Sunday Night Football spot, given the teams' historic rivalry.

However, Schefter says the Jets and Broncos could be moved there, given some recent inflammatory comments made by the latter's coach Sean Payton about the Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The first time Sunday night games can be flexed this season is Week 5, which just happens to be when the Jets play at the Broncos.



Hard to imagine NBC would drop the Week 5 Cowboys-49ers matchup for it, but as usual, the NFL schedule makers/script writers nailed it.

However, fans remain unconvinced:

"The NFL is not dropping a Cowboys-Niners game, who are 2 of the biggest teams in the NFL. For 2 mediocre a** teams that don't like each other because a coach said someone that was 100% true."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

PackerNation12 @WiscoSportsFan0 The NFL is not dropping a Cowboys-Niners game, who are 2 of the biggest teams in the NFL. For 2 mediocre ass teams that don't like each other because a coach said someone that was 100% true. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder @AdamSchefter Who wants to bet the Cowboys won't get flexed?

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐧 🍝✈️ @beanthebaptist @AdamSchefter no way they move the cowboys out of prime time.

Kevin A Molina @KevinAMolina



No way does NBC flex out of what may be their highest rated game of the season 49ers-Cowboys haven't played in Primetime in over 30 years (Week 10 of the 1990 season, SNF on ESPN)No way does NBC flex out of what may be their highest rated game of the season twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

FAL Loudelphia @faloudelphia @AdamSchefter @AdamSchein



Schefty, I love ya, but there is no way there dropping SF DAL , even for

Sharon Rodgers.



Best they might put it 425 CBS. If we knew Hackett and Sean would fight you have something

Jay @SadBoysClub_Jay There’s zero chance that’s happening lmao. No one wants to see the bum ass broncos and old Rodgers. Lmfaooo. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Sonny Weaver Jr Jr @sonnythreever There is absolutely no amount of Peyton/Hackett/Rodgers drama that could get Broncos-Jets to pull anywhere near the same ratings as Dallas. DAL-SF will probably be the most watched game of the season. Top-3 at least. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

ABDY @Abdysphere The NFL is definitely not Flexing out the Cowboys for the “Battle of Mid”. Jerry boy won’t allow it. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Gucci Coochie @coochiekombucha Cowboys/49ers isn’t getting flexed for Jets/Broncos just because Sean Payton ran his mouth. They’re building up that “rivalry” entirely too much. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

New York Jets-Denver Broncos feud: Why the NFL is looking to flex their Week 5 game into Sunday night?

Flex scheduling allows the NFL and its broadcast partners to adjust the times of games based on the participating teams' recent performances, but the NFL apparently wants to milk the recent Jets-Broncos feud as soon as possible.

For context, the Broncos had hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 just before their blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, with expectations of a championship. However, they instead shockingly struggled in embarrassing fashion, and he was fired before season's end.

When speaking to USA Today about Hackett's tenure, Sean Payton was blunt about what he thought about it:

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was. ... Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball. Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”

That prompted Hackett and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won consecutive MVP awards under him in Green Bay, to respond:

Hackett: "It's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done and ... it's frustrating, and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things that you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."

Rodgers: "It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year. I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

However, for that national narrative to translate to a primetime game, both teams will have to be winners early on. Otherwise, the more storied Cowboys-49ers rivalry will get precedence.