While teams announced their schedules long ago, the NFL can still change their times in what's known as "flex scheduling". ESPN's Adam Schefter has recently learned that the earliest that can happen to a Sunday night game this season is Week 5.
On that gameday, the New York Jets play the Denver Broncos, while the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Currently, the latter matchup occupies the NBC Sunday Night Football spot, given the teams' historic rivalry.
However, Schefter says the Jets and Broncos could be moved there, given some recent inflammatory comments made by the latter's coach Sean Payton about the Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
New York Jets-Denver Broncos feud: Why the NFL is looking to flex their Week 5 game into Sunday night?
Flex scheduling allows the NFL and its broadcast partners to adjust the times of games based on the participating teams' recent performances, but the NFL apparently wants to milk the recent Jets-Broncos feud as soon as possible.
For context, the Broncos had hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 just before their blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, with expectations of a championship. However, they instead shockingly struggled in embarrassing fashion, and he was fired before season's end.
When speaking to USA Today about Hackett's tenure, Sean Payton was blunt about what he thought about it:
“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was. ... Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball. Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”
That prompted Hackett and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won consecutive MVP awards under him in Green Bay, to respond:
Hackett: "It's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done and ... it's frustrating, and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things that you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."
Rodgers: "It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year. I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."
However, for that national narrative to translate to a primetime game, both teams will have to be winners early on. Otherwise, the more storied Cowboys-49ers rivalry will get precedence.