NFL fans slam "MAGA owner of the Jets" Woody Johnson over viral endorsement of Donald Trump

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson also has a bit of importance in political circles. He worked as the U.S. ambassador in the United Kingdom during Donald Trump's presidency, with his brother, Christopher Johnson, running the team for as long as he was overseas. Once Trump left the presidential office, Woody Johnson returned to running the Jets.

Now, in a year when presidential elections will be held, Woody Johnson is again helping campaign for Donald Trump, who will run for the presidential job once again against Joe Biden. It's unclear if he'll be back for a job with Trump, but that hasn't stopped Johnson from campaigning.

But fans of the team aren't thrilled with their owner, especially after recent statements from Woody Johnson. The "MAGA owner", as they've dubbed, seems to be more concerned with the elections than he is with the current state of the team:

There were also unimpressed people with Johnson, stating that there was no way that Donald Trump could show up as a good person after such a long life with the actions he has had:

Others used this as an excuse to hate the Jets:

And yes, even Aaron Rodgers fell victim to the Jets' owner's comments somehow:

When the Jets were upset over Aaron Rodgers' possibly acting as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate

Aaron Rodgers ended the 2023 season stating that his team needed to avoid distractions to be a competitive team. Just weeks later, the veteran quarterback attracted negative headlines.

Reports emerged that he could've his NFL career behind to become the running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Daily Mail reported that members of the franchise were furious the quarterback was considering the possibility, especially after missing almost the entire 2023 season.

"Lots ofcoaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the Super Bowl over a chance to be in the White House," a source told the Daily Mail. "Aaron and Robert aren't going to win but for Aaron to consider helping run the country over playing for the team has many with the team all upset because you have to pick one or the other.