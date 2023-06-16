Create

NFL fans slam Patriots after franchise doesn't make progress in DeAndre Hopkins pursuit despite WR’s ‘positive’ visit

By Lance Fernandez
Modified Jun 16, 2023 09:05 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars
DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars

DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the New England Patriots went well, per ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler. However, the team and the five-year Pro Bowler haven’t agreed to terms.

Meanwhile, The Score’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared if Hopkins will take more visits beyond the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. He also hinted that the wideout might sign by training camp.

Schultz’s tweet generated these reactions.

I know they low balled the fuck out of him lmfaoooo twitter.com/schultz_report…
#PatsNation waiting on Hopkins news vs Me when the Hopkins news hits the timeline twitter.com/schultz_report… https://t.co/EgWnd8ZVjx
He goin to da Titans lmao twitter.com/schultz_report…
Bring him in. @Saints twitter.com/schultz_report…
Ight we’re no better than the titans. Back to waiting twitter.com/schultz_report…
what are yall doing #foreverne twitter.com/schultz_report… https://t.co/BOnSeHVt13
Not expecting anything to happen soon with the DeAndre Hopkins situation... He has no reason to rush lol twitter.com/schultz_report…
Has anyone ever reported a visit that doesn’t go well? twitter.com/schultz_report…

It’s uncertain if the Patriots offered DeAndre Hopkins a contract during his visit. Per Over The Cap, they have $14.9 million in cap space, while the Titans are at $7.9 million.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky urged Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick not to let Hopkins leave without signing.

The Patriots have started upgrading their receiving corps by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason. However, acquiring the five-time All-Pro will help New England’s attack, especially quarterback Mac Jones.

Last season, the Patriots finished 20th in passing yards (208) and 17th in points (21.4) per game. Those numbers led them to an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years. New England hasn’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII to end the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans are trying to persuade DeAndre Hopkins to sign with the six-time Super Bowl champions. They’ve done things like pledging to his chosen charity, which New England Players Matthew Judon and Mack Wilson Sr. supported.

How much money is DeAndre Hopkins seeking?

While Hopkins’ target compensation is unknown, he might consider Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract with the Baltimore Ravens fair value.

Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million deal that could be worth up to $18 million in incentives. He also missed the 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport claims that Hopkins signing with the Patriots makes much sense, mainly because New England doesn’t do many visits. The Patriots could give him an incentive-laden deal to get a value close to Beckham Jr.’s contract.

However, there are risks involved in signing DeAndre Hopkins. He has missed 15 games over the last two seasons, including six due to violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In 2021, a hamstring injury sidelined him for three games. A torn MCL in Week 14 ended his season. Last year, he also missed two more games aside from his suspension. Still, he had 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Lance Fernandez
