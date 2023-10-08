It looks like fans have started to dislike the excessive media coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's alleged romance.

Since the pop star was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, the internet has been paying immense attention to her relationship with Kelce.

Some positive consequences have come out of Kelce's association with Swift. In a short amount of time, the star tight end earned hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Not only did he gain a social media following, but his jersey sales also skyrocketed, and his podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, also started getting twice the amount of attention.

A close eye was kept on the two-time Super Bowl winner's social media accounts. NFL insider Adam Schefter found that:

"Travis Kelce has gained over 330,000 Instagram followers; the next closest player is Jason Kelce with over 115,000, then Patrick Mahomes with over 48,000, per @bknown_."

The news was interesting, but fans are growing tired of excessive reporting on the effect Taylor Swift is having on not only Kelce but the league.

Travis Kelce's possible romance with Taylor Swift started dramas with his former girlfriends

Taylor Swift's relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce has attracted significant media attention. Two of Kelce's ex-girlfriends, Maya Benberry and Kayla Nicole, have acted out over the situation.

Maya Benberry, whom Travis Kelce dated on a reality dating show, claimed that Kelce cheated on her during their relationship, while Kayla Nicole has unfollowed Kelce's wife Brittany Mahomes on social media, potentially indicating some tension within their social circle.

"Like the saying goes, ‘once a cheater always a cheater.’ Certain qualities don't change in men. I feel like Travis is a narcissist, so most narcissists don't change," Benberry told "Inside Edition."

The relationship between Swift and Kelce is still new, but it has already stirred up drama in both the entertainment and sports industries.