When the Bills host the Chiefs in an AFC Divisional round playoff game, Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end will hope to defeat Josh Allen and others on their home turf in Buffalo to make it to the AFC Championship game.

Given the strength of both quarterbacks and what is on the line, it is not unfair to say that the Bills mafia will be trying to make Highmark Stadium as hostile as possible. Defeating Patrick Mahomes on his first true road playoff game would be a feather in the cap of anyone concerned with Buffalo.

However, the team itself has taken a bizarre decision to instead make Kansas City and their leading lady welcome. The Bills plan to sell Taylor Swift-themed food at the game, as reported by TMZ.

It looks like sporting rivalry has gone for a toss as they know they have a lot to earn by courting Swifties, who are more likely to come to a get a glimpse of their star and buy products associated with her. Among the choices available at this game are “Bad Blood Waffle Fries” and “Karma Quesadilla”.

NFL fans, though, were not convinced by the whole marketing effort and they poured their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. They called the behavior absurd and implored them to leave her alone. Here are some of the reactions on the platform.

Fans outraged that Hailee Steinfeld not getting the same respect as Taylor Swift when Chiefs visit the Bills

Fans are not happy that Taylor Swift is getting more attention in Buffalo even though their star quarterback Josh Allen is also dating someone from the entertainment world. He has been linked to actress Hailee Steinfeld, and the fact the Bills chose to ride with a Chiefs player's girlfriend irked many.

Ultimately, though, this is all a sideshow for true football fans. They have their own stars to follow as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes try to lead their respective teams to victory.

Both sets of supporters will gladly take an apperance in the AFC Championship game and a chance to make the Super Bowl if it means that either Taylor Swift or Hailee Steinfeld are not prominently featured.

If there is a ring every football fan waits for, it is not the one Kelce or Allen might give to their significant others; it is the one they get after lifting the Lombardi Trophy.