NFL fans spark Taylor Swift vs Simone Biles debate over in-game media coverage - "Biles can't sell out a stadium"

One has to live under a rock to avoid NFL's game-time Taylor Swift coverage.

The superstar has been to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on Travis Kelce from her own VIP box. Not only have people tuned in to talk about her dates with Travis Kelce, but also Swift's developing relationships with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, and also Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

While Swift's appearances at the games have continued to grow viral, fans ended up comparing the coverage to Simone Biles's recent sidelines moment at the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game.

Apparently, a few fans wanted Simone to get the same attention TS did at the Chiefs games.

However, a few people pointed out that despite her talent, Biles was not as popular as Taylor Swift.

One fan referring to her as the GOAT added:

"Simone can't sell out a stadium though so I get it, but she's definetely the GOAT".

Another fan wrote:

"This should get the same love as t swift tbh the greatest gymnast in that cold ass city 😂 all i was sayin is she should get more tv love if she pulling up to her husband games despite him not being that good".

Some even compared Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, to Travis Kelce, mentioning that the latter is sureshot Hall of Famer.

Taylor Swift's impact has helped boost local businesses in Kansas City

While one can argue about Swift's media coverage, there's no denying the Blank Space singer's popularity online and off the field: Swift is one of the most popular artists today. As per a Business Insider report, Swift's gameday appearances have helped boost local businesses in Kansas City.

Folmsbee a store in Kansas, spoke about how Swift has helped them:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun".

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

Furthermore, the manager of the store RAGUYEN, Xavier Ross, said:

"We have Chiefs fans who are now suddenly Taylor Swift fans coming in to buy any and all the shirts that they can get their hands on. I've noticed a lot of people will just go, oh yeah, Taylor's boyfriend, and it's like, he has a name — and it's everywhere in our store!"

With the 2023 NFL season only picking up, one can only expect a few more Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce interactions.