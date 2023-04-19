Tom Brady might have retired earlier this year, but his fans are certainly hoping for a surprise comeback. Even if it is for one game or season. In a recent post on social media, Brady shared a clip of his retirement party, where he spent some time with family and friends.

The highlight of the vacation seemed to be Brady's Top Gun-style beach football game. He seemed excited as he shared photos from the vacation, grateful for the amazing NFL career and life he has enjoyed.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries

His focus was on the time he spent with his family and friends, which included his sons (Jack and Ben) along with his former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Gronk's girlfriend Camille Kostek was also present during the vacation.

Brady wrote:

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries"

A few users saw this as an opportunity to speculate about Brady's apparent return to the field.

According to a few users, he has unifinished business and they want him to get back in the game. Others asked the 45-year-old if there was any chance of him actually coming back, while other fans wished Brady a happy retirement.

Tom Brady retirement has consistented of vacations (and more vacations)

Apart from his beach vacation in Hawaii, Brady has been enjoying some much-deserved time off during retirement. While he has been on vacation, Brady has also increased his social media activity. This also includes his infamous thirst trap, which seemed to be a promotion for his Brady Brand.

Image Credit: Tom Brady Instgram (@tombrady)

Back in February, he was also on a skiing vacation with his children. It seemed like personal time Brady spent with his children, even posting photos and spamming his fans on Instagram.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Furthermore, Brady and his daughter Vivian also decided to adopt a cat:

Enter caImage Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Brady wrote that his daughter won again, indicating that she wanted the cats for some time. Otherwise, Brady seems to be prepping for his Fox Sports contract.

While the $375 million deal spans over 10 years, Brady revealed that he will be starting in the fall of 2024. This gives him time to prepare, and also continue to enjoy his retirement for some more time.

