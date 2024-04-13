Brandon Aiyuk’s fate for the 2024 NFL season remains uncertain. While the San Francisco 49ers exercised his fifth-year option, some updates fuel the speculations that he’s leaving the Niners.

The latest among the intriguing breadcrumbs is Aiyuk unfollowing the 49ers’ official Instagram account, as The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This update had NFL fans urging the former Arizona State standout to sign with their beloved teams. One fan commented:

“He needs to come to Kansas, He should play with Patrick Mahomes”

Expand Tweet

Another football follower said:

“He should come get a Super Bowl with the Jets”

Expand Tweet

More people invested in the NFL reacted to this latest news about Brandon Aiyuk.

“He’s going to Buffalo,” one commenter tweeted.

“PITTSBURGH STEELER BABY,” another one posted.

Rumors about Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers intensified when his girlfriend said in a February 2024 TikTok post:

“This might’ve been the last day we touched foot on Levi’s Stadium, me and Braylon, because we might not be out here next season.”

Before that comment, Aiyuk and the 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s an unfortunate end to a season with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Likewise, Steelers fans were ecstatic when Aiyuk acknowledged head coach Mike Tomlin as his “twin.”

“I think you mean #HereWeGo,” a commenter said, pertaining to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s patented cadence call.

“Packers trade pick 25 for Aiyuk, everyone wins,” said another person.

“Future Eagles WR3,” one football fan reacted.

Aiyuk is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, earning Second Team All-Pro honors in 2023. His camp is leveraging these numbers to gain a massive contract extension.

Spotrac estimates Brandon Aiyuk’s market value at a $24 million annual average salary, translating into a four-year, $96 million contract. That average will make his market value comparable with D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

Can the 49ers accommodate Brandon Aiyuk’s hefty price tag?

The 49ers have already given Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension, earning him an average of $23.85 million. But with Brandon Aiyuk commanding a salary with a similar, if not better, value, is San Francisco willing to give an average of nearly $50 million annually to their top wide receivers?

Aiyuk’s numbers in 2022 and 2023 make him deserving of a lucrative contract. However, whether it will be with the 49ers or another team remains a question.