  • Dallas Cowboys
  • NFL fans split over Cowboys prank calling Jake Paul, Eli Manning for 2024 schedule release: "This is so bad," "Pretty good"

NFL fans split over Cowboys prank calling Jake Paul, Eli Manning for 2024 schedule release: "This is so bad," "Pretty good"

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 16, 2024 16:22 GMT
NFL fans split over Cowboys prank calling Jake Paul, Eli Manning for 2024 schedule release - courtesy of Dallas Cowboys on Twitter/X
NFL fans split over Cowboys prank calling Jake Paul, Eli Manning for 2024 schedule release - courtesy of Dallas Cowboys on Twitter/X

The Dallas Cowboys could have taken the easy route and simply posted a list of the team's games in 2024, but instead, they opted to get a list of celebrities involved. Jake Paul, Eli Manning, Kay Adams, John Wall, Kristin Juszczyk, and others were subjected to surprise video calls that revealed the team's schedule.

The chosen celebrities had some type of connection to the team on the schedule.

Eli Manning was called when the list showed the New York Giants, Robert Griffin III was called when the Commanders game week was shown. Some fans loved the surprises all around. However, some were unimpressed.

Fans continued to take differing sides on the prank call.

"This might [be] the worst schedule video ya'll have ever done," one fan said.
"These schedule release videos are epic!" one fan declared.
"This is cool I guess? Lol," one fan surmised.

In the pranks, a large room of significant Cowboys people sat silently, staring down the camera while the celebrity expressed confusion or laughed. Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, and music sensation Post Malone were just some of the people lined up for the prank calls.

What is the Dallas Cowboys' weekly schedule for 2024?

Dak Prescott at Dallas v Buffalo
Dak Prescott at Dallas v Buffalo

In the post, the Cowboys took the scenic route in revealing the schedule which while fun, was not the most efficient means to send out the information.

However, for those who stuck around through the three-minute video, which can be a challenge on social media, were greeted with a clean list of the order of opponents.

  • Week 1: @Browns
  • Week 2: Saints
  • Week 3: Ravens
  • Week 4: @Giants
  • Week 5: @Steelers
  • Week 6: Lions
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: @49ers
  • Week 9: @Falcons
  • Week 10: Eagles
  • Week 11: Texans
  • Week 12: @Commanders
  • Week 13: Giants
  • Week 14: Bengals
  • Week 15: @Panthers
  • Week 16: Buccaneers
  • Week 17: @Eagles
  • Week 18: Commanders

Also read: Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Perhaps the most brutal stretch of travel this season will be the team's back-to-back trips to the eastern seaboard. In Week 4, the Cowboys will need to travel halfway across the country to take on the New York Giants in the northeastern corner of the country.

Then, the team may need to travel back to Dallas for a short break before turning around and heading right back out to Pittsburgh to take on Russell Wilson's Steelers in Week 5.

Of course, Mike McCarthy has the option to keep the team out on the coast for a week, but either way, it could be a long two weeks for Dak Prescott's team.

