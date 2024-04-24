Bill Belichick won't be on the sidelines next season, but he will be involved in the NFL in another aspect. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday morning that the former New England Patriots head coach will join Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast" show.

Belichick will have a recurring role alongside the Manning brother's weekly "Monday Night Football" broadcast. NFL fans had mixed emotions about the Super Bowl-winning coach being added to the lineup on a regular basis.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The emotions revolved around the former coach's infamous personality traits. Belichick has been well-known for his responses when it came to interviews and media availability.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

While some are happy to see him involved with the game of football again, others are a little apprehensive.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few other fans also weren't very optimistic about Belichick's new role. One fan on X, stated that they believed this was a way for Belichick to 'rehabilitate" his career. After over two decades with the New England Patriots, the 72-year-old wasn't hired for other NFL coaching opportunities this offseason.

"Rehabilitating his reputation."-one fan stated

"No one wants to see that."-another user on X said

Then there were fans who were very excited about Bill Belichick joining Peyton and Eli Manning.

Few were excited to see his personality combine with that of the former NFL quarterbacks. Others were interested in hearing his take and thought process on the game rather than just seeing his coaching style, which NFL fans have become accustomed to.

"That would be epic! Bill’s insights on a platform like Manningcast could really spice up the broadcasts. Can't wait to see his dynamic with the Mannings!"- an excited fan proclaimed

"Sounds like the Monday night football will be fun entertainment."-said another

"Glad he will be around."-another social media user stated

Bill Belichick will make ESPN debut on "The Pat McAfee Show"

Bill Belichick will make his ESPN debut this week, months ahead of his new role on the Manningcast". Pat McAfee announced last week that the former head coach will join his show on Thursday in Detroit at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Belichick will give his take on the NFL Draft process and he told McAfee that he is excited to see the draft from a fan's point of view.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's always a draft day draft weekend," Belichick said. "It's always an exciting time for everybody, for the teams that are building their teams and for the fans, and for everybody involved in it. So, it's a great event, and yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing it from the other side. It will be fun to be in Detroit."

Expand Tweet

Aside from his roles on "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "Manningcast" there are other things in the works for Bill Belichick. According to Andrew Marchand, a book deal is also in the works, as is possibly a podcast.

Peyton Manning began trying to recruit Belichick for another "Manningcast" style show alongside Nick Saban, who recently retired from his head coaching role at Alabama.

Whether the Belichick/Saban show is still a possibility is unknown at this time, but it wouldn't be shocking to see two of the most successful coaches in the game of football join forces.