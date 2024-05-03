Odell Beckham Jr. has been a free agent in 2024 after spending last year with the Baltimore Ravens. This is no longer the case, as he has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth $8.25 million. Beckham will now join another AFC contender and add yet another weapon to a loaded offense for the upcoming season.

The breaking news of Beckham's signing has quickly sparked a ton of reactions from fans around the NFL. While some were excited about his landing with such a high-powered passing attack, others were unimpressed by the move.

Some fans supported the decision:

"WOOO WR room looks glorious," said another.

"Easily the best WR group in the league," stated another.

Others were opposed:

"I f**kin hate that team," posted another.

"Seriously? The Dolphins? I guess they're looking to add more drama than wins this season," replied another.

The Miami Dolphins already featured one of the best groups of wide receivers in the NFL, especially the elite duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They didn't necessarily need an upgrade at the position, but adding Odell Beckham Jr. can potentially elevate their offense even further.

Considering they recorded the most offensive yards and scored the second-most points last season, improving on this side of the ball could cause major problems for opposing defenses. If nothing else, Beckham is a different style of wide receiver than what they had.

Odell Beckham Jr. brings a different dynamic to Dolphins' offense

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins have mostly built their offense around speed under head coach Mike McDaniel. They feature some of the fastest overall players in the entire NFL, including Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane.

While this has worked out well, Odell Beckham Jr. can potentially add another layer that they didn't necessarily have last year. When he has been healthy in recent seasons, he has excelled in route-running, making contested catches and scoring touchdowns.

Probably the best example of this is when Beckham helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring for the 2021 season. Despite playing in just 12 total games, he scored seven touchdowns, including two during the playoffs. This could potentially be valuable for the Dolphins, who have been knocked out in the wild-card round in each of the past two seasons.