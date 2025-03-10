Josh Allen rocked the NFL world on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills quarterback signed a huge contract extension to keep him with the team until the 2030 season. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the massive news.

Allen's extension was two years and $100 million. As such, he's now under contract for six total years and $330 million. With $250 million guaranteed, this is officially the largest guaranteed money that any NFL player has ever received in a contract, with $55 million on average per year.

NFL fans could not believe that the 2024 NFL MVP signed his contract with such a low annual average, especially considering that quarterbacks below his level are earning the same or even more.

"Less than Dak Prescott is crazy", said one fan, referencing the Cowboys QB, who has a contract average of $60 million.

Still, a number of fans were stunned by the sheer amount of money.

"Jaw dropping 😮" another fan added.

"$330 MILLION?????" one fan said.

"That's just an obscene amount of money," another said.

Meanwhile, a few fans were stunned by the Bills' spending.

"Bills spending money like they're never running out of it!" a fan said.

"Wow. Bills just went from having a 2-3 year window to a 1. Gonna be a $50 mil cap hit in 2 years," another said.

Which NFL quarterbacks make more money than Josh Allen?

The Buffalo Bills superstar is now tied with three other quarterbacks who make $55 million per season. Allen, Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) all have the same average amount, although the total numbers can change due to the length.

Dak Prescott, from the Dallas Cowboys, is the only one with a higher average. He signed an extension in 2024 and currently earns $60 million per season. Prescott is the NFL's highest-paid player by a mar

The biggest surprise in the ranking of quarterback salaries is Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has an average salary of just $45 million per year, but he signed a mega 10-year, $450 million contract at the start of the decade.

One of the league's most-known stories for the past two decades involved the contracts of Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion usually signed lower contracts to allow the New England Patriots to sign better players for the roster.

As a result, the Patriots had better rosters available for most of his stint in New England.

