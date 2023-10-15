It appears that Aaron Rodgers' recovery from an Achilles injury is going well. The four-time NFL MVP was seen throwing a football at MetLife Stadium before the New York Jets welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

That is noticeable because Rodgers was on crutches a week ago, and there were no crutches and he was back throwing the football on Sunday.

There have been reports that Rodgers wanted to come back and play this season, but given the gravity of the injury, many don't think that was realistic. Well, they might now, and fans gave their thoughts on what they saw.

Rodgers is a little different, and that's OK, with one fan bringing back the dolphin noises quote Rodgers used on "The Pat McAfee Show" a few weeks back.

Rodgers said tongue-in-cheek that dolphin mating noises can have a healing effect on the human body, and, of course, people took that and ran with it.

Well, so did this fan:

"Them dolphin sex noises are crazy."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Rodgers being this far along in his recovery.

So many fans think it is rather interesting that Rodgers seems to be doing this well in his recovery, but it has also been reported that it is normal at this stage to be doing what Rodgers is doing.

Could Aaron Rodgers return to play this year?

For most athletes, the recovery period for an Achilles tendon injury is around six to 12 months, and for some, with Rodgers saying he might have a chance to play this season if the Jets make the playoffs, that would seem like a huge task.

Now, that's not to say that he can't, but the Jets are going to be extra cautious with Aaron Rodgers' recovery. There is no point in risking him for the playoffs this season unless he is 100% healthy.

Keep in mind that if the Jets rush him back and something happens, then they could lose him for a large chunk of next season, too.

Of course, every media outlet will be all over anything Aaron Rodgers does in his recovery, and it seems like him being out on MetLife Stadium throwing as he was is big news, and the door on him returning this season isn't shut yet.