Netflix announced that the cast for the series "Quarterback" will feature Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow this season. This will be the second time Cousins will be featured in the reality docuseries, and the cast announcement has received some interesting responses from NFL fans.

Cousins was benched late in the season in favor of Michael Penix Jr., while Goff led the Detroit Lions to the No. 1 seed in the NFC before his team imploded in the NFC divisional round. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to the 2024 season before rebounding and barely missing a playoff berth.

Fans on social media were shocked that the trio were chosen for the second season of "Quarterback." On X, fans wanted to see Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the series, while others were disappointed they would have to watch Cousins struggle in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

"We don’t want this bums we want Lamar," a fan posted.

"What? Kirk was benched!! WHATTTTTTTTT," another fan tweeted.

Another fan said that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have also been an option. Another noted that Cousins was "boring" the first time he appeared on the show during the 2022 NFL season when he played for the Minnesota Vikings.

"Ummm was Jalen phone on DND?? Why is Kirk still here," one fan said.

"Lmaooooooooooo Kirk boring asf. All he talking about is those flannels his wife pick out for em. We don’t care," another fan wrote.

Others expressed sarcasm in watching Burrow getting mad at the Bengals' defense each week after he led the offense.

"Cousins got benched, Goff had a generational meltdown in the playoffs and Burrow didn't even make it to the playoffs. Can't wait!," one fan wrote.

"Oh this’ll be interesting," another fan commented.

"Can't wait to watch Joe Burrow get absolutely pissed off at his defense behind the scenes every single week," a fan posted.

The second season of "Quarterback" will debut on Netflix in July.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow turned down "Quarterback" in 2023

The first season of the hit Netflix show aired in July 2023 and followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The show then planned to have a second season but turned to receivers as many quarterbacks in the NFL turned down the opportunity.

Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals QB, discussed his decision with reporters during training camp in July 2023:

"Maybe one year," Burrow said. "This year I am not. We’ll see. I would like to do it maybe a couple years down the road but I don’t think now is the right time. If you guys know anything about me, you know media is not exactly my favorite thing to do.

The process of doing that show is very intense. There's a lot of time that you have to put into that, time that I'm not ready to give right now."

Burrow decided to give the reality show a chance in 2024 so fans would get closer to the day-in and day-out of his life.

