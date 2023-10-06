The Los Angeles Rams have announced that Cooper Kupp will make his season debut in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that Kupp is fully healthy and will be ready to go without any snap limit.

Kupp has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the preseason, and after missing the first four games, he is ready to help the Rams to make a push for the playoffs.

In Kupp's absence, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua have kept the ship afloat. The Rams have exceeded all expectations so far, and have played decently. The game against the Eagles will be tough but with Kupp back, things could get interesting.

The fans are buzzing about Cooper Kupp's return and are very excited to see him on the field. Here's how they reacted to the news on social media:

Cooper Kupp will aim to have a significant impact

Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp was playing at an MVP level last season before getting injuring his ankle. He will look to make a similar impact on the Rams this season, and he will be helped by Puka Nacua.

The rookie wide receiver is off to a historical start to his NFL career, and he could elevate his game to the next level alongside Kupp. Stafford is healthy again and is playing quite well.

Although he dealt with a hip injury last week, the Rams quarterback will play against the Eagles. With Kupp and Nacua, players like Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee could also make big contributions.

Winning against the Eagles will be tough but the Rams could defenitely keep things close. It will be interesting to see how Sean McVay designs the gameplan now that both Kupp and Nacua are available to make big plays.

Last season in nine games, Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards and scored 7 touchdowns. He averaged 90.2 yards per game and 10.8 yards per reception.