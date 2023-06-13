Baker Mayfield apparently still hasn't forgotten the 2018 Rose Bowl when his Oklahoma Sooners were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. His frustrations with the loss resurfced during his first day of mandatory minicamps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The Buccaneers invited Rodrigo Blankenship to their offseason programs to allow him to audition to for their kicker position. Baker Mayfield, also a Buccaneers newcomer, greeted Blankenship with an ineteresting message.

He was presumably referring to their matchup at the conclusion of the 2017 college football season when Blankenship made two clutch field goals. This includes a huge 55 yarder and another conversion in overtime.

Here's what Mayfield had to say to Blankenship:

"I still don't like you."

While Mayfield was more than likely just being sarcastic with Blankenship, it's surely a unique way to welcome a potential future teammate on their first day of practice. Many fans clowned the quarterback on Twitter for his apparently childish comments to the new kicker who helped defeat his college team more than five years ago.

Here are some of the top tweets fired at Mayfield:

Baker Mayfield is apparently already rubbing some fans the wrong way, despite never playing a game for the Buccaneers yet. He has the tall task of potentially replacing Tom Brady, who retired during the 2023 NFL offseason. As long as Mayfiled wins the starting job against Kyle Trask, he will obviously have massive shoes to fill after Brady helped them win a Super Bowl.

Rodrigo Blankenship is also fighting for a starting job in Tampa Bay after receiving the invite to attend minicamps. The Buccaneers also have Chase McLaughlin on their roster and are unlikely to carry more than one kicker when the 2023 NFL season officially begins.

Baker Mayfield may be facing his last opportunity to be a starting QB

Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a "prove it" contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season. His one-year deal with the team is worth up to $8.5 million. The franchise refused to commit to him long-term until he proves he can be a valuable asset and a reliable starting quarterback.

This may be a lot to ask from Mayfield, who has failed to secure a long-term job as a starting quarterback with three different teams so far. He ultimately failed with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. One more failure with the Buccaneers could surely be the last chance as a starting quarterback, especially considering he's scheduled to hit free agency once again next year.

