The Chiefs traded up with the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft to draft Xavier Worthy after options like Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling flattered to deceiver in the wide receiver position last season. Kansas City were not considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl going into the playoffs last year primarily because they kept dropping balls.

Now, of course with the experience of Andy Reid, magic of Patrick Mahomes and nous of Travis Kelce, they did end up repeating as the World Champions. But it was an area of concern that they would have thought they addressed by adding Xavier Worthy. With his blistering pace, he was supposed to a replacement for former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

But now, even he has started dropping passes. And that has fans worried that he might follow in the footsteps of Kadarius Toney instead of the current Dolphins superstar. And they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their grievances. Some were despondent enough to write off the whole season even before it began. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

Others continued with the same theme of either trolling the Chiefs for getting another wide receiver prone to drops or Kansas City fans unable to believe that luck had deserted them with their newest wide receiver as well. Here are some other reactions.

Chiefs fans should not rush to judgment comparing Xavier Worthy to Kadarius Toney

While Chiefs fans are rightly worried about whether Xavier Worthy will keep dropping balls like Kadarius Toney, it is time to take a deep breath. First of all, despite all the missed receptions, they are the Super Bowl champions because they have the best quarterback, coach, and tight end in the league. That has not changed from last season.

Secondly, this is the rookie's minicamp. This is the first time the newly drafted players are playing in an NFL environment and learning the nuances of professional football. There is expected to be a learning curve for everyone.

And if Xavier Worthy is to become better, he will not have a better environment. People often forget that Tyreek Hill began as a returner on special teams before being molded by the coaching staff into the best receiver in the league.

Even some of the most established wide receivers today had drops when they first entered the league. A good example of this is Ja'Marr Chase, who has been phenomenal for the Cincinnati Bengals ever since he entered the league. He struggled with some drops initially when he came into practice and even complained about the feel of the NFL ball being different from college.

Hence, nothing can be decided through one video from one practice. And even if the rookie ends up being Kadarius Toney, that is not half bad. After all, as he is fond of reminding the New York Giants fans, he has two Super Bowl rings.