The Dallas Cowboys already had a crowded running back room after the addition of Ronald Jones. But in the sixth round of the draft, Dallas took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.

That gives Dallas a room consisting of Tony Pollard, Vaughn, Jones, Rico Dowdle, and Malik Davis. The line of thinking is that at least two will be placed on the practice squad to make room for Vaughn.

But there is something special about the pick for Dallas. Deuce is the son of Chris Vaughn, who is currently the Cowboys' assistant director of college scouting.

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on the Vaughn selection, with many unsure about the pick from the Cowboys.

So it appears that not everyone is on board with the Cowboys' selection and many are calling it nepotism. But in reality, Deuce Vaughn was a star back for Kansas State.

In his last two college seasons, he rushed for 2,962 yards and 27 touchdowns. So to say that this pick screams nepotism isn't entirely right.

Deuce Vaughn to work his way up the depth chart

As mentioned above, the Cowboys have a host of running backs already on their roster. With Pollard and Jones likely seen as the No.1 and No.2 backs on the roster right now, that could change in the coming months.

Malik Davis showed glimpses of his talent last season and Dowdle had beaten out Davis for a roster spot, but due to injury, saw his chance go by.

Now we add in Deuce Vaughn, who possesses everything the Cowboys would want in a running back. His quick feet and agility will make him lethal in open space and he will be the perfect foil for Pollard.

Clearly there is still a lot of work to do if he is to make the 53-man roster for Dallas, but looking at his college tape, he has every chance of becoming RB2 when the Cowboys open up the season next year.

