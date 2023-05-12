NFL fans troll Dak Prescott and Cowboys after LA Chargers social media admin takes shot in incredible schedule release video

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys became inevitable victims in the Los Angeles Chargers’ schedule announcement video for the 2023 NFL season.

Fast forward the video below to 0:39 to see how the Chargers referred to their Week 6 Monday Night Football showdown against the Cowboys.

It showed Prescott looking at a post on the Cowboys’ official Twitter account about their 2022 Divisional Playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The tweet reads:

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.”

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



The headline of the corresponding article reads, "Dak on Loss to 49ers: ‘Unacceptable, 100% on Me.’" However, while the tweet still exists, clicking on that link brings you to a broken page on the Cowboys’ official website.

Adding context to the brief narrative is Dak Prescott being run over by a bus by the Cowboys’ content team. It’s a creative manner of saying that Dallas’ content team threw him under the bus. A reference to media personality Stephen A. Smith, a notorious Cowboys hater, was also in the cartoon.

NFL fans rank this announcement as one of the best among all entries. However, the Chargers’ reference to Prescott and the Cowboys left a lasting impression on these Twitter users.

One of them wrote:

"They did Dak and Dallas dirty 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Another tweeted:

"Why Dak Prescott gettin run over by a bus? 😭😂"

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

It’s not the first time the Los Angeles Chargers combined anime and football to announce their game schedule. Here’s last year’s version. See if you can identify all the references they made about their opponents.

It’s not just Dak Prescott that the Chargers attacked their 2023 schedule announcement video

Aside from Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, the Chargers made subtle digs at all their opponents in the upcoming season. There was a reference to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel smoking vape, plus mayo and coffee about Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis.

They also showed Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels hitting Jimmy Garoppolo on the slot machine. The Chargers continued the story later in the video by showing a cashout voucher worth $72.75 million.

As division rivals, the Chargers and the Raiders will face each other in Weeks 4 and 15.

Meanwhile, the announcement of their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs featured the team's superfan ChiefsAholic. They then followed a toy store reference regarding their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears.

The burn continued in Week 10 when they posted a gambling problem PSA when referring to their game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chargers also took a dig at Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat in their Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The video continued with a Spygate reference for the Week 13 Chargers-New England Patriots clash.

Week 17 showed the Broncos mascot as coach Sean Payton destroying his desk. The announcement ended in Week 18, wherein Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk chased ChiefsAholic.

The last frame showed Chargers legends facing the wall. They zoomed in on LaDainian Tomlinson, who had a glimmer in his eye and bolts on his body.

Here’s the Los Angeles Chargers’ full schedule for 2023.

