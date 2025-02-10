  • home icon
NFL fans troll Jalen Hurts for throwing terrible INT vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX - "MOST OVERRATED QB EVER"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:09 GMT
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl after a year's absence, and he has been phenomenal on the ground so far, carrying the ball six times for 21 yards and the game's only touchdown. But the air is another story.

Early in the second quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles quarter was pressured into rushing a pass to AJ Brown, which Bryan Cook anticipated and picked off.

There was much mockery at the moment:

"MOST OVERRATED QB EVER."

More of it can be seen below:

"Bum," one jeered.
"Bro said 'f*ck it, someone’s down there'," another thought.
"Awesome Type Shit !!!! Do it again !!!!" another "implored".

The Eagles defensively recovered on the ensuing possession, however, forcing a three-and-out (the Chiefs' second of the game) that Jake Elliott punished with a field goal.

Three plays and two sacks later, they got their interception when rookie birthday boy Cooper DeJean read Patrick Mahomes on a pass to DeAndre Hopkins and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
