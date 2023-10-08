Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for calling audibles. If he doesn't like the defensive matchup, he will change the play to make it work. The Bills struggled offensively against the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the Sunday morning matchup in London.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, the Buffalo Bills quarterback yelled an audible to his offense. While "alert" is one of the common audibles, the Bills quarterback yelled "LeBron James," which caught the attention of the NBA champion.

"I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant. LOL," said the commentator.

James took to social media, asking what the audible meant. Fans on social media responded to James' question. However, the responses weren't in favor of the Buffalo Bills.

The play was unsuccessful for an incomplete pass to Buffalo Bills Tre Walker. The Buffalo Bills got on the board later in the drive with a touchdown to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Buffalo Bills called an audible by saying "LeBron James," which had many perplexed.

LeBron James once called Josh Allen a "beast"

LeBron James has stated his loyalty to all Cleveland sports, with the Ohio native supporting the Cleveland Browns. However, he has also admired Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In 2021, James Tweeted about the Buffalo Bills quarterback after his team won 40-0 on a rainy Sunday afternoon over the Houston Texans.

He referred to the quarterback as a 'beast' for his play on the field. Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

"QB1 is a Beast"-LeBron James

LeBron James called quarterback Josh Allen a "beast" for his spectacular play.

LeBron James has stated that football was his second favorite sport when he was younger. He has even gone as far as to say that if he wasn't in the NBA, he could have been an NFL tight end, a notion he once considered in 2011 when the NBA was going through a lockout.

So, although James may not be aware of Allen's use of his name for an audible, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and NBA champion have a mutual admiration for each other.