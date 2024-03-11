Multiple sources reported on Sunday that the Pittsburgh Steelers and the former Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterback had agreed to a one-year contract that is expected to commence once the Denver Broncos release him on March 13. He will reportedly receive $38 million of his salary from his soon-to-be-former team. This has led many to believe Kenny Pickett might be the biggest victim of Russell Wilson's latest career move.

The move is expected to resolve a positional issue that has plagued the team since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021-22 season. Pickett, their 2022 first-round pick and Omar Khan's first selection as general manager, has proven largely underwhelming in his first two seasons. Backups Mitch Trubisky (who has since returned to the Buffalo Bills) and Mason Rudolph (who will be a free agent soon) also had contrasting performances in the same time span.

A good number of fans, however, had only one thing in mind - mock the Pitt alum:

"Get ready to learn the XFL Kenny Pickett," a fan posted

Kenny Pickett's future explored after Russell Wilson's signing

The competition for the QB1 spot between Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett will be a major topic of discussion in the NFL offseason. But two writers think the decision has already been made, albeit from differing sides.

Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein believes that the Steelers will keep their faith in their local-bred 2022 first-round pick, with Wilson acting as more of a mentor to him and stand-in should he be unable to play. However, there is at least one major intangible that could nudge the team towards the veteran:

"A league source says the Steelers view Wilson as a fit for who they are as an organization and would be the perfect match to help guide Pickett in his third season. During his time in Denver, he was beloved by his teammates, and Pittsburgh has an interest in having him help build a strong culture within their offense.”

Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney, meanwhile, believes that Pickett has already been demoted before practice has even begun:

“They can give all the lip services they want about believing in Pickett as a franchise quarterback moving forward. Their actions speak louder than their words… It’s Russell Wilson’s job. The Steelers are making a move for Wilson to have him sit on the bench, and (he) wasn't signing with (them) without some sort of guaranteed shot at starting.”

Whatever Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan’s decision is, however, another thing seems certain to Carney’s colleague Matthew Marczi: Mason Rudolph is done as a Steeler.