“Belichick about to embarrass him” - NFL fans troll Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB likes post related to team’s troubles

Patrick Mahomes did something strange on Wednesday: He liked a post about his Kansas City Chiefs' troubles in 2023. More precisely, a tweet pointed to a Denver Post article claiming that the Broncos destroyed them in a 24-9 victory at Empower Field.

He was quick to dislike it, but by then a screenshot had emerged online:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And that led to mockery online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What was exactly said about the Broncos "breaking" Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

The fateful Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game happened one and a half months ago, but it returned to the forefront after the Chiefs lost two straight against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. Two days after the latter defeat, the Denver Post's Sean Keeler said:

"Vance Joseph didn’t just beat the Chiefs. He broke them like plates at a Big Fat Greek Wedding."

One defensive stat defined that game:

"On a cold day in Hades, VJ’s defense forced five turnovers, picking off The Grim Reaper twice and sacking him three times."

And since then, the defending Super Bowl champions have seemingly not been the same on offense.

"In Kansas City’s six games that followed, the Chiefs are 2-4. The defending Super Bowl champs have scored a (former Broncos head coach Pat) Shurmur-esque 19 points per game during that stretch, while surrendering 1.83 sacks per tussle."

The contrast in those stretches has been stark, as highlighted by one major stat:

"In the seven games before Broncos 24; Mahomes 9, Andy Reid’s finest averaged 25.4 points per game and allowed just one sack per tilt.

"During that 6-1 start, Mahomes threw for at least 280 yards four different times. During the 2-4 run since, one that includes the Chiefs’ first loss to the Broncos in forever, No. 15’s only managed to hit that mark once."

Patrick Mahomes speaks up about his temperament ahead of his visit to the Patriots

Patrick Mahomes does not have much time to sulk about the past anymore. His team will face the New England Patriots next, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention but can still play spoiler in the AFC West competition.

During Wednesday's presser, he admitted to being somewhat overwhelmed by the pressure of being a paragon of the league.

"Not necessarily pressure to be the face of the franchise, it's pressure of being a good person," Mahomes said. "I mean, I try to act in a way that I'm a good role model because I looked up to guys that were on this stage. Ever since I was a little kid right?"

The game, which was flexed from Monday Night Football, will air on Fox at 2 p.m.