Russell Wilson's future with the Denver Broncos remains in limbo but that has not stopped the quarterback from continuing to work out and remain in peak shape. He posted a video of him on the treadmill running backwards to strengthen his leg muscles. He accompanied the post with a caption:

"Gotta Love the Journey. Gotta Love the Work."

But given how his form has been for the last two years since Russell Wilson left the Seahawks for the Broncos, NFL fans could not resist the opportunity to troll him. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rib the Denver quarterback. Here is a sample of some of their responses.

What next for Russell Wilson after the Broncos?

Russell Wilson is expected to leave the Denver Broncos when the season is over. He was repeatedly berated by head coach Sean Payton last year despite finishing with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions with a passer rating of 98. There are contractual issues as well, which is reportedly playing into the decision from moving on from him. While he remains a Broncos player at the moment, it is unlikely Russell Wilson will return to Denver next season.

Where he would do well is with a defensive-minded coach like DeMeco Ryans. To put that into persepctive, C.J. Stroud was roundly celebrated despite having 23 touchdowns and five interceptions with a passer rating of 100.8.Those are similar numbers to what the Broncos quarterback had this year. It would allow Wilson to be the main guy on offense with a strong defensive mindset around him.

A couple of opportunities might suit him. For example, Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the playoffs despite going through multiple quarterbacks and finishing the season with Mason Rudolph. Mike Tomlin has a winning mentality and the current Denver quarterback could be a good fit there.

The Las Vegas Raiders might be an opportunity for him as well. Antonio Pierce has been confirmed as the head coach for next season and he believes in a strong defense and running game as well. Since they are looking for a quarterback, they could poach him right from their divisional rivals.

Russell Wilson's video of him training showed that he is ready to play next season and is keeping in shape with that in mind. He has the hunger to succeed and the right environment could do wonders for him. In the process, he can elevate the franchise as well. After all, he is a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro-Bowler.