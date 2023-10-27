Russell Wilson has a huge game incoming against the Kansas City Chiefs, one that his 2-5 Denver Broncos need to win to remain in playoff contention.

But apparently, that was not his sole focus on Wednesday night, as he instead celebrated the 38th birthday of his pregnant wife Ciara. The party took place at a Waffle House that the star quarterback had rented out specifically for the occasion:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The party was derided by fans, who noted that Wilson should instead be focused on football:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What Russell Wilson, head coach Sean Payton think of crucial matchup against Kansas City Chiefs

Meanwhile, back on the gridiron, the Denver Broncos have a looming disaster on their hands.

Many people had believed that legendary former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton would redeem Russell Wilson's career upon his arrival, but instead, they find themselves in the same position as before, dead last in the AFC West.

And their next game is a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, who routed them at Arrowhead 19-8. During a post-practice presser on Wednesday afternoon, Wilson said of its importance:

"Yeah, it matters. It matters to go out for the season, No. 1, to play, to win this game. We obviously won last week; we wanna keep the momentum – that feeling of winning in the locker room, there's nothing better."

Payton, meanwhile, had plenty of things to discuss, including potentially trading away players:

"No. We’re focused on winning with this group and these guys here. We went through this in the offseason, too. It’s the new cycle and it’s part of the deal. No, not at all.”

To the signing of rookie nose tackle Keondre Coburn, who was recently waived by the Chiefs, he said:

"His makeup is good. There were a few checkmarks that you hit, and we had the roster space."

Analyzing rumors of Denver Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson

The Chiefs game comes amidst rumors that the Broncos are considering abandoning their 2022 star acquisition due to poor performances. Recently, a general manager in the NFL revealed this to the Washington Post:

"(Sean Payton would) trade the quarterback right now if there was a market for him."

However, the magnanimity of Wilson's contract is sure to prevent that, despite his poor performances. Instead, it is more likely that he may be cut under a post-June 1 designation before his money becomes fully guaranteed. The process could run as follows:

Pay him $39 million for 2024

$35.4 million 2024 dead cap hit

$49.6 million 2025 dead cap hit

The former Seattle Seahawk's contract runs up through 2028.