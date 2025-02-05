Shedeur Sanders will be joining the NFL as a first-round draft pick, but the Colorado quarterback has already started to make waves around the pros. With Super Bowl LIX happening in less than a week, the draft prospect caught the attention of fans for his Super Bowl pick.

Sanders believes that the Kansas City Chiefs will not win a third straight Super Bowl. Instead, he's betting on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have already lost a championship game to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs two seasons ago:

NFL fans disagreed with his pick for a myriad of reasons. Not only Kansas City have won the past two titles, but Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback; they believe the Chiefs are favorites to win the game:

"Shedeur, you're going to be wrong, my dude. Even all the betting apps have it in the KC [as] favored. Just know: just because they have Saquon, that's not gonna cut it!", wrote one fan.

"The NFL has already decided who will win this game. Eagles fans will have a stream of videos, just like the Bills & 49ers do, of bad calls that generated momentum swings for the Chiefs", criticized a second fan.

"Never bet against Mahomes. It’s not smart", a third fan pointed out.

The odds agreed that Kansas City was the favorite, but this is much closer than NFL fans seem to believe. The Chiefs are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Eagles; if Sanders' prediction is correct, it would not be much of a surprise.

Which teams are likely landing spots for Shedeur Sanders?

The Colorado quarterback is set to become a top 10 pick. Playing in the most valuable position in the game, NFL analysts agree that this is not a strong quarterback class. As such, Sanders sits along Cam Ward, from Miami, as the top two passers in the draft.

The top 3 teams to pick all have quarterback needs. The Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are all likely landing spots; at #6, the Las Vegas Raiders also hold a long-standing interest in Shedeur. Most of the mock drafts already published have him going into the first six picks.

