Super Bowl 59 is finally here on Fox and Jimmy Johnson was there to take us into kickoff. While that itself was not surprising, this is the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). And the broadcaster decided to take us back on a journey through his career with an AI version of the Hall-of-Fame coach.

It was immediately clear how much the technology has increased by leaps and bounds in a short time as the likeness was uncanny. Fans took to X/Twitter to express their reaction with a lot of them feeling weirded out. Here are some of the reactions.

The reactions continued with many focusing more on the AI aspect than on Jimmy Johnson's legendary career that saw him win two Super Bowls with the Cowboys and launch a dynasty. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Humans are cooked" - said one.

"AI needs to be stopped.' - declared another.

"That was horrendous" - added a third.

Andy Reid's Chiefs seem to be the carrying on Jimmy Johnson's dynasty

Super Bowl LIX is the third straight appearance for the Chiefs in the title game and they have won the last two. In the process, they have dispatched the Bills both times en route to the championship decider. This year, they defeated Buffalo in the AFC Championship game. Last year, it was in the Divisional Round when Kansas City went on the road and broke the AFC East team's heart.

It is similar to Jimmy Johnson's achievement because he won the Super Bowl both times by defeating the Bills in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he never got a third bite at the apple as Jerry Jones decided to fire the coach. It would be some years before Barry Switzer would come in and lift another Lombardi Trophy for Dallas with many of the personnel bequeathed by his predecessor.

The Chiefs have not made any such rash decisions. They have won three Super Bowls with Andy Reid as the head coach and Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback. Should they win this edition, they will become the first team since the AFL-NFL merger to win three times on the bounce.

As fans around the world watch Kansas City try to create history, one can only imagine what Jerry Jones must be feeling. He never got a chance to achieve what Andy Reid stands on the precipice of.

