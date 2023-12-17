Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are somewhat of an enigma. Because in one week, they showcase their talent, and in others, they leave fans scratching their heads at what they witnessed.

With the season coming to a close, many are wondering exactly what the Bears will do moving forward with Fields and a host of other positions. As Chicago is slated to have a very high draft pick, with a draft filled with talented quarterbacks, the thought is that the Bears could move on from Fields.

But against the Cleveland Browns, Justin Fields has left fans in awe of his ability and might have made the organization think twice about potentially parting ways with him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Fields leaves fans in awe with touchdown play vs. Browns

One of Fields' biggest weapons is his legs and his ability to escape pressure and scramble to make plays downfield. Well, against the Browns, this was on show as facing a third and goal, Fields produced a highlight only few could.

Fields dropped back, escaped a near sack from Myles Garrett, and, while on the run, threw a dart into the endzone to Cole Kmet.

Expand Tweet

One fan said that no other quarterback can make that play.

"No other qb is making that play idc."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on Fields' play.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fields' ability to make such a play is a glimpse of his talent, and what the Bears will do come draft time remains to be seen.

Bears have a decision to make with Justin Fields

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

This year, for some, was a make-it-or-break-it season for Fields in Chicago. Currently sitting at 5-8 on the season, the Bears have shown glimpses of what they can do with Fields under center. They just haven't been consistent.

The consensus is that the Bears haven't done enough to put good pieces around Fields to help him flourish and to take the pressure off him as, at times, he has had to be Superman for Chicago to win games of football.

The Bears have four games remaining this season, and in truth, all four are winnable, but they have to get past the Browns first. After that, Chicago and Justin Fields face the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers.

It will likely be in that timeframe when the Bears' decision-makers decide if sticking with Fields next year is the right call.

Based on his play against the Browns, some fans want Justin Fields to be the Bears' quarterback in 2024.