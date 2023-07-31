Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones isn't putting his best foot forward as he tries to make the 53-man roster. With the Cowboys in Oxnard, California, as padded practices are underway, Jones has had a slipup off the field.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the season after violating the substance abuse policy. This isn't ideal when Jones, who was already on the roster bubble and in need of a good training camp to solidify his spot, is now out of the first two games.

When news broke that Ronald Jones was going to be suspended, fans gave their thoughts, with one fan saying it's time to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s time to resign Zeke."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Jones being suspended for the first two games of the season.

Mr. Boutté @TheRealMrBoutte @AdamSchefter Its always been Tony and Malik now this just makes it more obvious.

『 』 @nut_blank @AdamSchefter Good I don't want him on my team anyway

So, most fans have their thoughts on Jones' suspension, and it might be the end of the line for the running back in Dallas given the stable of backs fighting for a roster spot behind Tony Pollard.

Does Ronald Jones' suspension change Cowboys' RB plan?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

In all likelihood, the suspension for Ronald Jones might be telling for his chances of making the roster. With Pollard as the No. 1 running back, the spot behind him is up for grabs.

With Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn all showing positive signs in training camp, Jones might find himself on the outside. Despite being a veteran, Ronald Jones only signed a one-year deal in Dallas, so the organization might just cut bait with the former Buccaneer and Chief.

Training camp is going to tell us a lot about the running back room. And now that it is going to have one less body for the first two weeks, perhaps Mike McCarthy will give extra reps to Davis and Vaughn, with the thinking that both can back up Pollard this season.

For Jones, his roster spot was already precarious, but now it looks in danger as he might find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to a final roster spot.