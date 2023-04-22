Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals heartbreakingly lost out on a Super Bowl trip last season. The fact that we are talking about the Bengals reaching a Super Bowl this century is also significantly down to those two players.

They had the longest NFL run of not winning a playoff game before they came along. Since then, they have been to one Super Bowl and two AFC Championships.

It looks like Ja'Marr Chase started working out earlier this season to correct the disappointment of last season. While the first day of the workout might mean shedding some unwanted offseason fat, the Cincinnati wide receiver hit the ground running. Or should we say, pumping?!

He benched 315 lbs clean like nobody's business. It was a seriously impressive affair. See the video below:

It got tongues wagging in NFL circles. While fans were thrilled, some half-jokingly said that he might see a visit from the anti-drug authorities soon.

It made for good banter on social media:

Has Ja'Marr Chase always been this good?

315 lbs is a seriously impressive feat. Has Ja'marr Chase always been this good, or is it something he has been working on? We know he is an impressive athlete. He stands just above 6 feet and weighs around 200 lbs.

He is undoubtedly fast, having recorded a 4:34 on his 40-yard dash, 2.51 seconds in the 20-yard split and 1.59 seconds in the 10-yard split. He also impressed with his jumping abilities. He recorded 41" vertical leap and 132" broad jump.

Notably, Ja'Marr Chase did not bench press on his pro day. However, as a receiver at LSU, he bench pressed 225 lbs 23 times earlier in the year.

Have a look at the video below:

But the video we have seen now is a clean lift and not a bench press. Luckily, we have visuals from before that he could lift 315 lbs. Just last offseason, there was a video of him lifting the same weight. Based on what could be a truncated clip, he did it just once before while doing it twice now.

It shows that Ja'Marr Chase has not let his core strength and abilities go during the time they have been away. Given how early it is currently in the offseason, he even has the chance to build on that and become better.

That should bode very well for his QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals next season.

