The Minnesota Vikings are getting deeper at quarterback with the addition of one of the best players in recent summer league history.

On Sunday, insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the NFC North champions had signed Jordan Ta'amu. The Hawaii native had last been seen in the XFL, establishing himself as one of that league's best with the DC Defenders.

This will be Ta'amu's eighth stint in the NFL with his sixth different team. He has never made it to a regular-season roster so far.

Kirk Cousins warned to improve as Jordan Ta'amu joins Vikings QB department

Despite his lack of NFL experience so far, Jordan Ta'amu has at least advantage over current Vikings starter Kirk Cousins: youth and big-game experience. At only 25, he has already led the Defenders to an XFL Championship Game and was also decent with the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits, having the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2022.

Thus, the X fandom was wary of what Ta'amu's signing would mean for Cousins's starting prospects:

Ta'amu is not the only former DC Defender to have joined the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier this month, they also signed running back Abram Smith, while wide receiver Lucky Jackson joined way back in May.

A brief overview of Jordan Ta'amu's career

After two years at the New Mexico Military Institute, Jordan Ta'amu first established himself at Ole Miss. He initially backed up Shea Patterson as a junior, then got the last five starts after the latter got injured.

The following year, Patterson moved to Michigan, firmly solidifying Ta'amu as starter. He nearly reached 4,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, while also rushing for six touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2019, he briefly spent time with the Houston Texans' camp before landing on the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. He had barely surpassed 1,000 passing yards before COVID-19 forced the league to end its season early and suspend operations.

During the pandemic, Ta'amu joined the Kansas City Chiefs, but was eventually released. He was later picked up by the Detroit Lions. After one more stint with each, then brief stops with Washington and Carolina, he landed in the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits.

He would have a renaissance, throwing for 2,014 yards and 14 touchdowns, both league highs. However, the Bandits missed the playoffs because of his 12 interceptions.

Still, Ta'amu's decent stats got him a return to the XFL, which by then had resumed operations under new owners Dwayne Johnson and Dani Garcia. With him under center, the DC Defenders dominated the North Division, but lost the final to the Arlington Renegades.

