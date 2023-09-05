Did the Las Vegas Raiders really shut out Chandler Jones? The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and discussed a bizarre series of events between himself and the team. Jones accused the Raiders of locking him out of the team facility, preventing him from working out. He said that caused him to use a public gym.

Jones also said that the organization contacted his ex-girlfriend, who he hasn't been with in over five years. He alleged that a team representative spoke to her about his attendance at work. Jones also insinuated that he doesn't want to play for the Raiders any longer.

The accusations that Jones made against the Las Vegas Raiders are shocking and not a great sign just days before the season kicks off. This development fillows rumors that wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade earlier this offseason, the Raiders appear to be in turmoil.

The Instagram posts have since been deleted, but that didn't stop NFL fans from discussing it. The conversation on social media revolved around the Las Vegas Raiders' constant issues.

One fan wrote that the Tom Brady ownership era of the team is off to a great start. Others wondered if Jones will be traded or if the Raiders will address his situation publicly.

How long has Chandler Jones played for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Chandler Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 21st selection in 2012. During his tenure with New England, he won Super Bowl XLIX. He played for seasons with the Patriots before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2017, before his second season with the Cardinals, Jones signed a five-year contract extension. The contract was worth $82.5 million and kept him in Arizona through the 2021 season.

In March 2022, Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year deal. This reunited the defensive end with Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator with the Patriots when he played there. This was just the second season of the three-year deal with the Raiders that is set to pay him $51 million in total.

Jones played 15 games last season for the Raiders, he had 21 solo tackles, 38 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.