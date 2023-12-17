NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Jaguars vs. Ravens on SNF in Week 15?

The Jacksonville Jaguars lock horns with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly anticipated game commences at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars are at the summit of the AFC South with an 8-5 record. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are leading the AFC North with a 10-3 record and are on course to reach the playoffs.

NFL Inactives for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens in Week 15

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell

Which players are inactive for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Tyson Campbell (cornerback)

Andre Cisco (safety)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out Tyson Campbell (quad) and Andre Cisco (groin) for Week 15.

The hosts have also listed Ross Matiscik (back), Jamal Agnew (shoulder), Walker Little (hamstring), Tre Herndon (concussion), Ezra Cleveland (knee), Brenton Strange (foot) and Christian Braswell (hamstring) as questionable.

Which players are inactive for the Baltimore Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens have not listed any inactive players for Week 15. However, the visitors have listed Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Malik Hamm (ankle) as questionable.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 15 game

The Week 15 NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens will be played on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Jaguars-Ravens game:

Game : Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens

: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens When : Sunday, Dec. 17

: Sunday, Dec. 17 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Channel : NBC, WBAL-TV (for locals in Baltimore) and WTLV (for locals in Jacksonville)

: NBC, WBAL-TV (for locals in Baltimore) and WTLV (for locals in Jacksonville) Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Jaguars-Ravens SNF game on NBC. Melissa Stark will provide updates from the sidelines.