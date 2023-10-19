NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Saints vs Jaguars in Week 7?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the New Orleans Saints as Week 7 kicks off. The Jaguars are coming off a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts and currently sit at 4-2 on the season. The Saints are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans and will be looking to bounce back.

For many, Jacksonville has more than enough talent to take care of the 3-3 Saints, but under quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans has shown some promise.

But as we gear up for Thursday Night Football, who will and won't be taking their place at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome?

NFL Inactives tonight

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars Inactives for Week 7:

CB Tyson Campbell

DT DaVon Hamilton

WR Zay Jones

OL Walker Little

Jacksonville is relatively healthy coming into this one, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a knee sprain, is expected to take his place.

Saints Inactive for Week 7:

TE Juwan Johnson

S J.T. Gray

OT Landon Young

OL James Hurst

OT Ryan Ramczyk

The Saints are also reasonably healthy, with Derek Carr playing his fourth game after his shoulder injury, and will be looking for a better output tonight.

Who should you start tonight?

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

With Lawrence having a fitness test pre-game, we imagine that the Jacksonville star will be less than 100%, and while that would normally be a cause for concern, the team has Travis Etienne in the backfield to shoulder some of the offensive load.

With receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, Lawrence will be less likely to run the ball with his legs and could be more inclined to give the ball to his playmakers and let them do their thing.

For the Saints, Carr threw it all over the lot last week (threw 50 times), and in the home confines of Mercedes-Benz-Stadium, his receivers will need to be on their A game.

Of course, so will running back Alvin Kamara, who can take it to the house on any given play. With receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, the Saints have the weapons to challenge Jacksonville's secondary.

With both teams coming off opposite weeks, it will be interesting to see how the game plays out.