NFL Injury Updates: Latest on Deebo Samuel, Isiah Pacheco and Marlon Humphrey’s status for Sunday 

This Sunday, the NFL conference championships will take place as the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers-Detroit Lions will square off against one another with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

The Ravens will host the Chiefs on Sunday with a 3:00 p.m. start time. To no surprise, the Ravens are currently home favorites to win the game. Patrick Mahomes has a chance to go to his fourth Super Bowl while Lamar Jackson has another chance to show why he is the MVP of this season, with a chance to go to his first Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the home-team 49ers are favorites against the Detroit Lions. If the Lions win, they have a chance at winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. A 49ers win would mean they have a chance to add to their Super Bowl trophy case with a sixth title.

Ahead of Sunday's matchups, there are a number of players on each team on the injury list. Here are three updates on some of the biggest names playing in the Conference Championship this weekend:

Injury updates ahead of Conference Championship weekend

#1. Deebo Samuel's injury update

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited this past Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury. Samuel never returned to the game.

Tests showed that Samuel didn't suffer any broken bones, but he is still in pain. He didn't practice on Wednesday and his status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Notably, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel is feeling better:

#2. Isiah Pacheco's injury update

Isiah Pacheco AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami DoSlphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday.

The breakout running back missed Wednesday's team practice due to a toe injury.

Pacheco announced Wednesday while speaking to the media that he should be good to go for Sunday's game. That's good news for Chiefs fans and Pacheco.

#3. Marlon Humphrey's injury update

Baltimore Ravens starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to the field for the first time today in three weeks.

The star defensive back practiced for the first time since suffering his calf injury in Week 17.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Humphrey will play if he can. Tight end Mark Andrews also has been practicing for Baltimore this week.