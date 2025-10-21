NFL insider provides key update on J.J. McCarthy’s injury timeline ahead of Week 8 game vs. Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings are without quarterback J.J. McCarthy since he sustained an ankle injury in the Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons.
While McCarthy is progressing in his recovery, the Vikings are unsure about the exact timeline of his return. NFL insider Dianna Russini shed light on his recovery on the "Scoop City" podcast.
According to Russini, McCarthy is unlikely to return for Thursday's clash against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Vikings hope to give him a full week of practice before including him in the lineup.
“They didn’t call it a setback; they just were hoping he was going to progress faster, and he didn’t," Russini said (Timestamp 11:30 onwards). They want him to have a full week of practice. So, I think we can assume that the game against the Chargers on Thursday will probably not be realistic.”
The Vikings have promoted Carson Wentz to the starting role in McCarthy's absence. However, the 32-year-old is also reportedly dealing with an injury and was a limited participant in Monday's practice.
ESPN insider discussed Vikings' quarterback situation ahead of Chargers clash
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that the Vikings are set to keep Carson Wentz in the starting role for Thursday Night Football and could turn to J.J McCarthy for Sunday's clash against the Detroit Lions. He said on Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show:"
"My understanding is with Carson Wentz and J.J. (McCarthy), the Vikings play a short week this week. They have the Chargers on Thursday night. I would expect that we get Carson Wentz on Thursday night. And I was told there's a chance that J.J. McCarthy would be ready for the week after at Detroit.
"So, again, I think, if Carson Wentz comes back and plays well, they win the game Thursday night, maybe that buys J.J. another week. If not, then I think J.J. could be back as soon as that week in Detroit."
After Wentz's struggles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Vikings fans are eager for McCarthy's return, who played just two of his potential 23 games for the team since being selected in the 2024 NFL draft.
