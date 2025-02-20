NFL insider reveals Steelers growing 'optimistic' about Justin Fields re-signing

Pittsburgh Steelers' front office appears to be rallying behind Justin Fields as their quarterback in 2025. A report by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler indicates that both sides are seeking contract opportunities.

Ad

Fields impressed in 2024, winning four of his six games. His 65.8% passing percentage reflected visibly improved play when compared to his time with the Chicago Bears. The quarterback picked up five rushing touchdowns, emphasizing his dual-threat capabilities.

On Thursday's SportsCenter, Fowler highlighted Pittsburgh's internal backing for Fields.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know that there is some internal optimism or some sentiment for Justin Fields as an option as their quarterback moving forward," Fowler said. "And that both sides are open to a potential deal."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

According to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, general manager Omar Khan's absence from the HBCU Combine points to the urgency of these QB discussions. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that Khan stayed back for crucial meetings about the team's quarterback strategy.

Ad

Fowler placed Fields as the second-most attractive free-agent quarterback behind Sam Darnold. This status could affect contract negotiations, especially in a market with limited veteran options.

Justin Fields' potential needs a fresh offensive approach

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Justin Fields faced limitations in the deep passing game. Per Steelers Depot's Jeremy Pike, Fields attempted 20+ yard passes on just 11.7% of his throws - ranking 22nd among NFL quarterbacks.

Ad

Despite these constraints, Fields proved effective on deep throws. His Pro Football Focus grade of 81.7 on passes beyond 20 yards ranked in the league's top half. In 2023 with Chicago, he earned an impressive 96.7 grade on deep passes.

Pike highlighted on Thursday a significant shift in strategy after Russell Wilson took over. Wilson attempted deep passes on 13.7% of his throws - ranking 11th highest in the NFL. This suggests room for expanding Fields' role in the offense.

Ad

Former NFL defensive end Chris Canty offered perspective on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike on Thursday.

"If I'm gonna be one-and-done in the playoffs, why am I gonna be one-and-done with Aaron Rodgers, when I can be one-and-done with a quarterback in his mid-20s," Canty said.

The Steelers' Week 3 game against Los Angeles showed Justin Fields' potential. He completed a season-high 78.1% of his passes that day, attempting 32 throws.

Justin Fields also needs to make changes in the play-action game. His 5.1 yards per attempt and 4.9-yard average depth of target on play-action in 2024 were far below his career averages. To compare, he averaged 8.9 yards per attempt with an 11.9-yard average depth of target on play-action in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.